Pickleball at McFadden

The SunBird Pickleball Club members continue to play—even during this heat! But it’s August already—another six weeks and we should be seeing some cooler weather—and some of our northern friends returning. We miss them all! We have had a small core group of players braving the heat in the early mornings and evenings, and we welcome everyone to join us. If you haven’t tried pickleball yet, now’s the time to give it a try! Our hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings 7 a.m. until it gets too hot (usually well before 10 a.m.) and Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.