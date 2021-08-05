Party at the Pavilion Featuring THE FAB 5
Join us for the return of Party at the Pavilion featuring FAB 5 on Friday, August 6, at 7 PM! Please join us as PATRONS for Bellaire Parks and the City of Bellaire host this free, outdoor, concert at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 South Rice Avenue. Orleans Seafood Kitchen Food Truck will be onsite. Personal coolers are allowed. Physical distancing and masks are encouraged. Please bring your friends and neighbors for an awesome evening of music and fun. See you there!www.bellairetx.gov
