Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials, China probe ongoing

By Karolos Grohmann
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fY2R_0bIJLa8U00

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to talk to any Belarussian team officials involved in the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in Poland this week after refusing to return to her homeland from Tokyo.

The committee also said it was waiting for a report from the Chinese team on why two of its medallists appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country's former leader Mao Zedong, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia.

Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya caused a furore on Sunday when she said coaches had ordered her to pack and go to the airport before she had even competed. She refused to board the plane and sought Japanese police protection. read more

The IOC then started a probe into the case and said it would hear from the two Belarusian officials allegedly involved.

But despite having named the officials allegedly involved - Artur Shumak and Yuri Moisevich - the IOC has so far taken no action to remove them from the team or the athletes' village.

The IOC has in the past acted swiftly to suspend athletes, officials or team members, even those with provisionally pending investigations, from the Olympics.

"The disciplinary was set up. They are now setting up the interviews, determining who needs to be heard," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said. "The process is ongoing."

"The IOC acted very quickly in terms of the first issue which was the well-being of the athlete," Adams said.

"As regards to the process there has to be a process as there are all sorts of allegations swirling around. Yes, I think we have acted pretty swiftly."

The Olympics end on Sunday.

The case of the 24-year-old has sent shockwaves around the world, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling it an "act of transnational repression" by Belarus and many demanding tough punishment for any Belarus team members involved.

The Belarus Olympic Committee has not responded to repeated attempts by Reuters for a comment.

Tsimanouskaya, who had criticised negligence by her team coaches, spent two nights in Poland's embassy in Japan before landing in Poland on Wednesday, with Warsaw granting her and her husband humanitarian visas.

WAITING FOR CHINA REPORT

The IOC said it had not yet received a report from the Chinese Olympic Committee into why gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore badges featuring the head of Mao Zedong on the podium on Monday.

"We are still waiting. They (Chinese) said they will send us a full report. They said they would do it today," Adams said.

The duo wore the badges featuring the head of China's former leader, commonplace in China for half a century, after retaining the women's cycling team sprint title.

While the IOC last month relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as taking the knee on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any such gestures on the podium.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhong Tianshi
Person
Mao Zedong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Olympics#Belarussian#Chinese#Japanese#Ioc#Belarusian#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

TAIPEI - The Philippine government’s decision to restore its Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. military after 18 months of threats to scrap it shows that Beijing had not delivered enough to the Southeast Asian country to sustain a friendship or excite common Filipinos, analysts say. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte...
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

15 Chinese officials punished for failing Nanjing COVID-19

Beijing [China], August 7 (ANI): A total of 15 Chinese officials in Jiangsu province's Nanjing city were punished on Saturday for failing to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has spread across the country, Global Times reported. Chinese state media reported that disciplinary actions against six senior officials were taken after...
SportsThe Guardian

IOC gives Belarus deadline to explain why sprinter refused to go home

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched an investigation into the case of the sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and demanded Belarus respond on Tuesday to allegations that officials tried to bundle her on a flight back to Minsk for her criticism on social media. Tsimanouskaya has received a humanitarian visa to...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Belarus Dissident Found Hanged In Ukraine Park, Sparking Murder Probe

Belarusian dissident Vitaly Shishov was on Tuesday found hanged in a park close to where he lived in Ukraine, with police opening a murder probe and supporters accusing the regime of Alexander Lukashenko of killing the activist who helped his compatriots flee repression. Shishov, 26, headed the Belarusian House in...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why isn't the government telling us about Chinese nuclear weapons?

The U.S. government used to keep the public apprised of threats to national security. Recall, for example, when President John F. Kennedy went on national TV to inform the public about Soviet missiles in Cuba. Such news was never welcome, but the public appreciated knowing the hard truths. Today, it...
SportsKING-5

After death of Raven Saunders' mom, IOC suspends probe into podium protest

TOKYO, Japan — United States Olympic shot put athlete Raven Saunders says her mother died days after watching her daughter win a silver medal in Tokyo. Her mother, Clarissa Saunders, was in Orlando to attend watch parties for athlete's families and was able to witness her daughter's first Olympic medal win Sunday.
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy