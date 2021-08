A new permanent host for Jeopardy! may be in the works with executive producer and former Beauty and the Geek host Mike Richards in negotiations to take over the iconic podium after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. Fans of the trivia game show, never the type to hold their tongues when it comes to voicing their opinions on either the guest hosts or contestants, have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the new development. The reactions have been overwhelmingly negative but pretty funny nonetheless.