Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Scherzer Ks 10 in debut, Dodgers hit 4 HRs to beat Astros

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YY4Ca_0bIJJJ6z00

Max Scherzer has accomplished many things during his 14-year major league career, but it wasn't until his first start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night that he got to enjoy this particular experience:

A seventh-inning curtain call.

After Scherzer struck out Chas McCormick to end the Houston seventh, the 52,724 fans at Dodger Stadium gave the right-hander a standing ovation. Scherzer tipped his cap as he went into the dugout but came back out after Clayton Kershaw told him to go salute the fans again.

The curtain call capped a successful debut for Scherzer, who struck out 10 in a 7-5 victory over the Astros. The Dodgers provided Scherzer with plenty of offensive support with four home runs to get a split and cap a contentious two-game series.

“That was a cool moment and something I will never forget,” Scherzer said. “The fans tonight were great. When it is going nuts you can feed off it.”

Scherzer (9-4) tied a season high with 109 pitches, allowing two runs and five hits with a walk.

The Dodger faithful roared with delight as Scherzer, acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington last Friday, struck out José Altuve three times. The three-time Cy Young Award winner also got Carlos Correa to chase a slider for the first out of the sixth inning.

The large crowd was boisterous again. The series marked the first chance for Dodgers fans to unload on the Astros in person since their sign-stealing scandal was revealed late in 2019. Houston beat LA in the 2017 World Series, winning Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts thought the opponent was a good one for Scherzer's debut.

“The stage isn’t too big for him. I just expected him to go out and pitch well,” Roberts said. “You can see the elation from the dugout and the finality in the seventh inning. It is what everyone wanted for tonight and I'm happy it played out as such.”

Scherzer, Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen combined for 15 strikeouts. Jansen allowed a two-run homer to Kyle Tucker in the ninth but fanned pinch-hitter Jake Meyers to end the game.

Altuve struck out four times, matching a career high.

Scherzer threw 73 strikes and said his best pitch of the night was his curveball, which is usually his least effective.

“That was a high-adrenaline start. The offense went off, which allowed me to attack the hitters and remain aggressive in the strike zone,” said Scherzer, who is 5-0 in his last nine starts. “When I can pitch with the curveball like that, it allows me to play up the other pitches more.”

Mookie Betts homered twice, while Will Smith and AJ Pollock also went deep off Astros starter Jake Odorizzi (4-6).

Michael Brantley, Correa and Tucker connected for Houston. It was the third game at Dodger Stadium since July 10 with seven or more home runs.

“They jumped us early. When Scherzer gets a lead like that he can relax and throw any pitch at any time. His command is pretty good,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

After Altuve struck out in the first, Brantley sent a 1-1 fastball deep to right for his seventh homer. It was the 19th allowed by Scherzer this season and fourth that came in the first inning.

Correa followed with a single before Scherzer retired the next nine Houston hitters.

The Dodgers were held to five hits in Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss but broke through early against Odorizzi with four runs in the first. Betts connected on a slider and put it over the wall in center to tie it at 1.

Max Muncy drew a walk and advanced to second with one out when Altuve's throw on Corey Seager's grounder pulled Correa off the bag at second for an error. With runners on first and second, Smith made the Astros pay for the mistake with a three-run homer to right-center.

Betts' solo shot to left in the second gave him his first multi-homer game of the season. In the third inning, Pollock extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a two-run drive into the Dodgers' bullpen in left field to make it 7-1.

Odorizzi — who allowed four homers in a game for the second time in his 10-year career — went only three innings and allowed a season-high seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks.

“Since the All-Star break my mechanics have been (poor). My fastball has been flat,” Odorizzi said. “There are a lot of things I am working on between outings, but then I am reverting back to bad form.”

Houston's other runs came on Tucker's RBI single in the fourth and a solo homer by Correa in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel was out of the lineup for the second straight day due to neck stiffness. ... 3B Alex Bregman (left quad strain) is expected to need at least a couple more rehab games at Triple-A Sugar Land before being activated.

Dodgers: RHP Jimmy Nelson was placed on the 10-day injured list for the third time this season with right elbow inflammation. LHP Darien Núñez was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the spot.

UP NEXT

Astros: Begin a six-game homestand Thursday against Minnesota with LHP Framber Valdez (7-2, 3.01 ERA) on the mound. Valdez has won his last two starts and will be opposed by RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41).

Dodgers: Have an off day Thursday before facing the Angels on Friday in the second half of this season's Freeway Series. LHP David Price (4-1, 3.55 ERA) gets the call against LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.38).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Scherzer Ks 10#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Trainer S Room#Triple A Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers former star Yasiel Puig starts brawl in Mexican League

Yasiel Puig is back at it again. The former Dodgers star is making his presence felt in the Mexican League in more ways than one, with his antics on the diamond overshadowing his strong performance with the bat. Friday was yet another moment in the life of the mercurial Puig, as he once again became the story for a negative reason.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBABC13 Houston

Dodgers fans throw inflatable trash cans at Astros' Altuve and Correa

LOS ANGELES -- Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros couldn't quiet the hecklers at Dodger Stadium, but they silenced the Los Angeles hitters. McCullers threw 6 2/3 impressive innings in a 3-0 victory Tuesday night before the largest crowd in the majors this season - 52,692 fans, many who came to hammer the Houston players.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

What the Heck Is Wrong With Cody Bellinger?

In 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers looked like they had baseball's best young player. Their answer to Mike Trout was a 24-year-old, multi-positional slugger who won a Gold Glove and the NL MVP Award in only his third big league season. Since then, Cody Bellinger has been an absolute mess and no one seems to know why.

Comments / 1

Community Policy