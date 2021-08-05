Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yamhill County, OR

Woman hit by small plane while kayaking on Willamette River in Yamhill County

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbtpm_0bIIuAYq00

A kayaker was hit by a small plane that had just taken off from a gravel bar along the Willamette River west of Woodburn Wednesday afternoon.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the 42-year-old McMinnville woman suffered serious injuries to her head and leg, but she is expected to survive.

Deputies said the woman was kayaking with her mother near the Willamette's Lower Lambert Bar off River Road Northeast when the incident happened.

The 69-year-old pilot, a Hillsboro resident, had landed a Piper Super Cub airplane on the bar and hit the woman after taking off.

The pilot was experienced in taking off from gravel bars along the river, a sheriff's office spokesman said. Deputies are treating the incident as an accident.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Woodburn, OR
Crime & Safety
Yamhill County, OR
Accidents
Woodburn, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Mcminnville, OR
Crime & Safety
Yamhill County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
County
Yamhill County, OR
Mcminnville, OR
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Willamette River#Kayaking#Kayaker#Accident#Marine Patrol#Ycsooregon#Piper Super Cub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy