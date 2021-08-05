Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Hog Book Aims to Encourage Hunting and Eating Feral Hogs

By Jessi Cape
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We've all changed a little," Jesse Griffiths, hunter extraordinaire and chef/owner of Dai Due, said of the past year. Despite some necessary pandemic adjustments, both his East Austin restaurant and New School of Traditional Cookery hunting classes are open and well, and Griffiths' latest project, The Hog Book: A Chef's Guide to Hunting, Preparing, and Cooking Wild Pigs, is making waves in the world of ethical hunting and sustainable food sources.

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Pigs#Boar Hunting#Wild Pig#Ac#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsgreatdaysoutdoors.com

Wild Hog Trap Design And Techniques

This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. On this episode, Joe and Clint talk with Tony DeNicola, Founder and CEO of White Buffalo, Inc, and Pig Brig Trap Systems, about the damage wild hogs do to your property, wild hog trap design, and the best ways to trap and control them.
Animalsthecomanchechief.com

New weapon against wild hogs

There is now a new method of controlling wild hogs in Texas. The estimated number of feral hogs in Texas is over 2.6 million. The damage that the feral hogs have inflicted on farms, ranches, and homes is in the millions of dollars range. The impact of wild hogs has been felt all across our state and by our Comanche County residents, as well!
Indian River County, FLfloridasportsman.com

Night Hog Hunting near Indian River County

Hello everyone. My family and I moved to Indian River County last August from Indiana. When I lived in Indiana, the pastor of my old church and I would go down to Texas for hog hunting. As such, I began to acquire the tools for night hunting (thermal, suppressor, AR10, good bipod, etc). I prefer night hunting because the hogs are more active, you can stalk closer to them, and it is not as hot. I was hoping to be able to do some nighttime hunts here near the treasure coast, but it seems all the local wildlife management areas around here do not allow for night hunts. Does anyone know if there are any management areas that allow for night hunts? If not, is anyone tracking any way to go about doing some night hunts? I thought about making some friends with some local farmers, but I have not met any yet lol. Thank you for any input.
Agriculturemossyoakproperties.com

The Feral Hog Predicament

No doubt you are aware of the dilemma facing gamekeepers in the form of feral hogs. You know the destructive nature of these omnivorous mammals and their ability to multiply, survive and thrive. You have heard of the threat they pose as carriers of disease, destruction of habitat and native species.
AnimalsRio Grande Sun

He's Got It all Covered: Hogs, Bugs and Baking

Eleven-year-old Favian Vigil, of Abiquiú, has a packed County Fair to get ready for. “I’m doing pigs, I’m doing bugs too, I’m also doing baking homemade delights,” the 4-H member said in a phone interview. The baking competition was more than just baked goods, but presentation is a key element...
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

10 Great Birds to Peep in Austin

Austin’s birds are as eclectic as the city itself. Texas is the country’s most bird diverse state, and Austin is its fitting capital, given its geographical uniqueness, high amount of greenspace, and the number of naturalists that call our city home. A birding destination in its own right, there are...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Mushroom Chicken

This mushroom chicken recipe has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavor and consistency of gravy. Serve this with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans for a delicious, freezer-friendly family dinner!. Mushroom Chicken. You are definitely going to drink this creamy mushroom...
Recipeseatwell101.com

10 Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas

Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas – These healthy and comforting crockpot chicken recipe ideas have all the delicious flavors of a slow-cooked crockpot meal with fall-of-the-bone tender chicken. These healthy Crockpot chicken recipes are super easy to make and clean up, making your dinners 100% stress-free. Enjoy!. Healthy Crockpot Chicken...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Animalsfishgame.com

Be Mindful Of Coyotes, Hogs During Floods

The incredible amount of water put onto the landscape by hurricanes whether it comes from storm surge or rain, has a huge impact on wildlife. There are two animals in particular that are extremely abundant along the Gulf Coast. Those are coyotes and feral hogs. Most of the time coyotes are not a problem for people but when frightened and hungry threats can go up. Coyotes are also a rabies vector and can carry distemper so caution is wise for pet owners.
Lifestylehogville.net

Wants to be a Hog

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: DeltaHog66 on July 26, 2021, 06:38:36 pmHaha heck of a name.. I think this is awesome, hopefully he's a hog in several years. Quote from: DeltaHog66 on July 26, 2021, 06:38:36 pmHaha heck of a name.. I think this...
Lifestylegon.com

Coastal Hog Hunting

For Martin Richter the hunting story started with his maternal grandfather, Richard Link. The time was shortly after... This page is only available to paid subscribers of GON magazine. Subscribe to GON for as little as $1.59/month! View subscription offers.
Greenwood, SCcarolinasportsman.com

Benjamin Bufkin’s first wild hog

Attached is a photograph of my nephew Benjamin Bufkin of Iuka, MS. He killed this hog in Greenwood, SC on his first ever hunt. Hope it can make the magazine. Thanks!

Comments / 0

Community Policy