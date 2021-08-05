Hog Book Aims to Encourage Hunting and Eating Feral Hogs

Hello everyone. My family and I moved to Indian River County last August from Indiana. When I lived in Indiana, the pastor of my old church and I would go down to Texas for hog hunting. As such, I began to acquire the tools for night hunting (thermal, suppressor, AR10, good bipod, etc). I prefer night hunting because the hogs are more active, you can stalk closer to them, and it is not as hot. I was hoping to be able to do some nighttime hunts here near the treasure coast, but it seems all the local wildlife management areas around here do not allow for night hunts. Does anyone know if there are any management areas that allow for night hunts? If not, is anyone tracking any way to go about doing some night hunts? I thought about making some friends with some local farmers, but I have not met any yet lol. Thank you for any input.