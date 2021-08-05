Hog Book Aims to Encourage Hunting and Eating Feral Hogs
"We've all changed a little," Jesse Griffiths, hunter extraordinaire and chef/owner of Dai Due, said of the past year. Despite some necessary pandemic adjustments, both his East Austin restaurant and New School of Traditional Cookery hunting classes are open and well, and Griffiths' latest project, The Hog Book: A Chef's Guide to Hunting, Preparing, and Cooking Wild Pigs, is making waves in the world of ethical hunting and sustainable food sources.www.austinchronicle.com
