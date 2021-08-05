Qmmunity: Austin Pride Week Returns

Austin Pride is coming. After a yearlong postponement, our city's "official" Pride celebration returns in all its in-person gay glory next weekend (Sat., Aug. 14), with both unofficial and official events kicking off this weekend. Unlike previous years, Austin Pride organizers have done away with the ticketed festival at Fiesta Gardens, although the free-to-attend Downtown parade is expected to sashay its way through the ATX streets – for now at least. To be clear: The Austin Pride parade is still happening as of press time (Aug. 4); I only say "for now" with the understanding that Austin – and much of the world – is now in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, which means things are (once again) ever-evolving. So, anything – or nothing at all – could change between now and when this week's Chronicle hits the stands this Thursday (Aug. 5). To speak frankly: This sucks. And I'm sure many of you feel similarly, especially those among us who got vaxxed, wear our face masks, follow local public health guidance, etc. With Pride's crystal ball still coming into focus, expect more in next week's Q column. Until then, get vaxxed, if you haven't already (check out "Civics 101" for how to find a nearby vaccine clinic), mask up (it's what Austin Public Health is recommending, y'all, regardless of vaccination status), and let's do our part in keeping ourselves and each other safe.