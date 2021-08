For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented photographers in my time at The Phoblographer. I’ve also shared my thoughts and knowledge throughout the years. So, one day when Editor in Chief Chris Gampat woke up from one of his Nutella-induced naps and asked me, “what are your favorite photography stories from the site?” it got me thinking. And after some thought, I arrived at a selection of pieces I’m incredibly proud to have done. Let’s take a look.