Austin, TX

The Luv Doc: The Co Code

By The Luv Doc
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I have been a part of a group of friends since basically college. Now that we have young children we get together about twice a month with them, usually for a barbecue or a monthly game night, or maybe drinks at a club if we can swing it. Last March, one of my husband's high school friends moved to Austin for a new job. My husband and I thought it would be nice to invite them to game night with our friends so they could feel like they know people in Austin. Well, that turned out to be a terrible idea. My husband's friend's wife is really outgoing and sociable and immediately started poaching our friends one by one. It was really appalling to see her work. That first game night I overheard her suggesting privately to one of our friends that they go to a trivia night with her and my husband's friend without us! Over the next few months she has approached nearly all of our friends and suggested getting together – sometimes with us, but a lot of times without us. I know we have kids so maybe they think we can't go out a lot, but I think it's rude for them to hang out with our friends without us. I really don't know what to do. It seems like now they see more of our friends than we do. It's so messed up. How do we tell them to back off?

