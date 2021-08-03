Azure Data Factory Incremental Pipeline from Azure SQL Database to Databricks
Databricks, a big data tool in the Azure cloud, is a fast analytics platform, built on the top of the Apache Spark distributed platform. Databricks is usually used to explore and process massive amounts of data. Data Engineers can use Databricks to pull data from multiple data management systems that store operational data and merge it into a company data lake for data analysis and reporting. In many cases you would want to create an incremental data flow to pull only new data. In this tip, I will show you how to use Azure Data factory to build an incremental pipeline.www.mssqltips.com
