Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

$2889 – Maldives All-Inclusive Vacation for 2, Save $4800

By Monica Goh
travelzoo.com
 4 days ago

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. We checked the archives to be sure, and this is our first ever unlimited, all-inclusive offer to the Maldives that also comes with roundtrip domestic flights. That means that all your meals and drinks (even premium spirits), plus transfers from Malé Airport are covered for a whopping $4800 in savings on this 5-night private island escape.

www.travelzoo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Maldives#Tripadvisor Reviews#Vouchers#Restaurants#Arabian#Laccadive Seas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Travelmatadornetwork.com

This new road trip planner takes all the organization out of your vacation

Global travel search engine Skyscanner partnered up with Inspirock, a free trip itinerary planner, to create the ultimate tool to aid travelers on their next journey behind the wheel. The new online tool, called Road Trips, can plan any road trip throughout the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Australia.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Grows to 25 Resorts in Caribbean, Mexico

All-inclusive resorts are hotter than ever, and since the world’s largest hotel company has made a high-profile entry into the space, the segment is becoming increasingly interesting. The All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio currently includes 25 properties across destinations including Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Mexico; the Dominican Republic; Jamaica and...
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

Barefoot Luxury in the Maldives

Set on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi is a pioneer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Blending rustic design, bespoke service, and incredible natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is an award-winning property, honored most recently in the 2021 Tripadvisor awards as one of Asia’s top 10 hotels and ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
TravelInverse

3 bizarre vacation ideas to save your summer

There has never been a better time to rethink the traditional vacation. International tourism has been decimated by the pandemic, and it is likely to be difficult for the travel industry to recover in the near future. Short-term, uncertainty around leisure travel continues:. Covid-19 restrictions have limited international travel opportunities...
Boats & Watercraftsfloridasportsman.com

Vacation

Off topic question Mango man. Did you own or fish on a 32 Luhrs express in the early 2000’’s?. Since we're 2/3rds of the way through summer, does anyone have a vacation planned?. We're heading up to Ogunquit Maine, Marginal way for a beak from the house, yard, and yes,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up To 40% & Earn 60,000 Points With Choice All-Inclusive Resort Bookings

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Travelftnnews.com

What are the benefits of traveling?

After a long time of being stuck and getting used to staying inside, many people are wondering - “Why should I travel?” There are all kinds of reasons that traveling is a great way to spend your vacations. There are lots of tourist locations around the world that are really...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa

Just in time to welcome guests for the summer, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana—a collection of 30 distinctive urban and beach resorts across Mexico and the Dominican Republic—announces multiple enhancements at its award-winning resort, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa. Set on the shores of Banderas Bay and surrounded by lush greenery and the Sierra Madre Mountains, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta complements its stunning surroundings with newly remodeled guestrooms and upgrades to its dining venues.
Lifestylensjonline.com

One trick to traveling cheaply: flexibility

So you want to travel on a budget. Who doesn’t? Yet it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the cheap travel tips, hacks and strategies out there that promise unbelievable deals on airfare and hotels. In reality, there’s only one important tactic for traveling cheaply: being flexible with your travel...
TravelPosted by
Well+Good

Why There’s a Post-Quarantine Demand for Travel Agents

After a year and a half of life during the pandemic, many Americans are itching to travel (if they haven't yet already). In fact, according to a recent survey from Forbes and YouGov focused on summer travel intent, nearly nine in 10 Americans say they plan to travel within the next six months. But in a world with hotel, restaurant, and country restrictions changing on a regular basis, that itch to plan travel only gets a responsible jet-setter so far. Enter: the rise of travel agents. Or, perhaps re-enter is more apt.
Personal Financelivingonthecheap.com

15 ways to save money on vacation

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. You’ve booked an affordable vacation, but what happens when you arrive at your destination and your brain enters vacation mode? Suddenly, you’ve forgotten your budget, and are jumping at all the you-only-live-once vacation purchases: restaurants, excursions, souvenirs and the like.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Nickelodeon All-Inclusive Opens in the Riviera Maya

The newest Nickelodeon resort has officially opened its doors in the Caribbean: Karisma’s new Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya. And the resort has a very special perk: every single room is of the swim-up variety. The new property has 280 suites — and all of them are oceanfront, swim-up...
LifestyleTravelPulse

All-Inclusive Plus Offers Hilton Yucatan Playa del Carmen Guests More

Enhance your Hilton all-inclusive vacation in Playa del Carmen with an All-Inclusive Plus Package. Guests staying at the Hilton Yucatan Playa del Carmen are able to experience two resorts for the price of one, taking advantage of the action and nightlife of 5th Avenue's shopping and dining venues as well as the beachfront resort, Hilton Playa del Carmen.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Will Airline Travel Ever Be Normal Again Or Are We Stuck In The Twilight Zone?

I have been talking about the bumpy return to travel for months now. Long hold times, flight cancellations, prices skyrocketing, numerous route and time changes…the list goes on and on. As if all of that wasn’t enough, every day you are seeing someone losing their mind on an airplane or in the airport. Disturbances are at all time highs for both and it isn’t even really close. I have had a few disturbances on my flights this year, even though I haven’t been on a plane anywhere close to I normally would. Shawn had a delay recently for a passenger being deplaned as well.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

You can win an all-inclusive trip to Puerto Rico’s ‘Fantasy Island’ film locations

If you’re dreaming of a tropical vacation that won’t cost you, your dream just might come true if you win this sweepstake. The Fantasy Island reboot is set to premiere on August 10, and in celebration, Sony Pictures Television, FOX, Discover Puerto Rico, and Hyatt Regency have partnered to give one lucky person the vacation of a lifetime: an all-inclusive trip to Puerto Rico, where the show was filmed.
Lifestylemommatogo.com

Hilton Playa del Carmen Review: Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Read my full disclosure here. Choosing the perfect resort in Mexico is tough. There are so many beautiful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy