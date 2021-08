What do you do with a 4-year-old that feeds the dog dangerous items (beads, pieces of diaper, etc.) when no one is looking?. Although this particular problem is fairly specific, these types of behavior are actually pretty common among preschool-aged kids. When dealing with behavioral challenges like this, we think a good approach is to try to reframe the issue so that we are not focusing on the problematic behavior but instead focusing on more appropriate, prosocial behaviors. By doing this, we make sure not to draw your 4-year-old’s attention the behavior itself — once young children know what types of behaviors are likely to make upset their parents, they might start doing those behaviors as a means to test limits or act out.