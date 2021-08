AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - This week, we're putting the 'play' in 'EAT.PLAY.GO.' with Reserve and Ride Watersports, Jet Ski Augusta. They say this is the ultimate adventure. We caught up with owner Dayon Walker on how he got into the jet ski business. Walker says, “It’s been my lifestyle…I’ve ridden jet skis all across the world and to come home be able to offer this luxury it was just kind of a no brainer.”