Homes Burned, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As River Fire Explodes In Size Near Colfax

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning in Colfax:

9:00 p.m.

Around 35-40 structures, including homes, have been destroyed by the fire. Cal Fire said approximately 4,000 structures are threatened, half of which are in the town of Colfax.

For Placer County evacuation information, go here . For Nevada County ecauation information, go here .

7:40 p.m.

The River Fire has grown to 1,400 acres with containment still at zero. The fire is impacting Placer and Nevada counties and has prompted evacuations for several areas. For Nevada County residents, this website will show which areas are impacted by the evacuation orders.

7:15 p.m.

Multiple homes have been burned as the River Fire has exploded in size, though the exact number of structures damaged is unknown at this time.

The city of Colfax remains under evacuation. Multiple evacuation sites in Placer and Nevada counties have been set up. More evacuation info can be found below.

Additionally, the American Red Cross said two overnight shelters will be in place as of 8 p.m. at Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley and Auburn Regional Park at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn. The temporary evacuation shelter at Auburn Memorial Hall is expected to close soon.

6:00 p.m.

Cal Fire said the River Fire has exploded in size to 1,000 acres. Containment was still at zero.

5:15 p.m.

Firefighters were working on structure protection as flames from the River Fire jumped a property line into a backyard and was threatening multiple homes.

The fire was reported to have now burned 500 acres and was still at zero containment.

4:38 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said residents who are under evacuation orders can go to the Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street—which is accepting pets—or the Gold Country Fairgrounds and Event Center at 209 Fairgate Road in Auburn, which is accepting pets until 5 p.m.

4:22 p.m.

Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley is being set up as a temporary evacuation point, Nevada County officials said.

Mandatory evacuation orders are now for the following areas: Bear River Campground, Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road, north of Moorhaven Way from the river to Placer Hills Road, Placer Hills Road east to the Bear River and Ben Taylor Road south along Placer Hills Road to Moorhaven Way.

3:54 p.m.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley is accepting animals from residents who are being forced to evacuate.

3:43 p.m.

The fire, now dubbed the River Fire, which is impacting portions of Placer and Nevada counties has burned 100 acres so far, according to Cal Fire. Containment was still at zero percent.

2:56 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued from the Bear River Campground to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they are also sending out evacuation warnings to several residents just outside the immediate area.

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area.

No other details about the wildfire have been released at this point.