Man suspected of stealing flatbed truck outside Glendale jail arrested for third time in three days

A 23-year-old homeless man was arrested in La Verne Wednesday after allegedly stealing a flatbed truck immediately after being released from jail.

Kaelun Scharrer was released from the Glendale City Jail at about 6 a.m. due to Los Angeles County's "zero-dollar" bail schedule, and noticed the unoccupied truck was parked "directly in front of the Glendale PD jail release door" with the keys in the ignition, according to Glendale Police Department Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.

Scharrer entered the truck and fled southbound on Isabel Street. The driver of the truck, who was across the street delivering a dumpster, witnessed the theft and immediately reported it to the Glendale Police Department.

The truck was equipped with a tracking device, which allowed officers to track it to a parking lot in the area of Fruit Street and Foothill Boulevard in La Verne.

La Verne Police Department officers stopped the truck in the parking lot and took Scharrer into custody. He was taken back to the Glendale City Jail and booked on $25,000 bail.

Scharrer was also arrested Monday night and Tuesday morning. On Monday night Glendale officers located a vehicle reported stolen in Upland earlier Monday, conducted a traffic stop, and detained Scharrer along with a passenger.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a methamphetamine pipe. Scharrer was arrested and booked for vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scharrer was released from custody within six hours of being booked due to the county's "zero-dollar" bail schedule.

Scharrer was also arrested Tuesday. Officers were first called to The Americana at Brand shopping center at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man who "slapped a side view mirror of a vehicle," Hauptmann said.

Scharrer matched the description of the suspect and was detained, though the person who reported the incident did not wish to file charges.

Scharrer was instead advised that The Americana at Brand was banning him from the property and he would be arrested if he returned.

Scharrer left the area, but Glendale Police Department officers were again dispatched to the shopping center 45 minutes later after receiving reports that he had returned and stole a tip jar from a business.

Scharrer was arrested in the area and booked for trespassing, but was released the next morning due to the "zero-dollar" bail schedule, Hauptmann said.