Black life expectancy dropped nearly three years

By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press
miamitimesonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said last week. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years. The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control...

www.miamitimesonline.com

