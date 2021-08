YouTube is not the same social network that was created in its beginnings. Yes, more videos are uploaded than ever, with higher quality, of more types and from all over the world, but many have made it a way of life. The so-called youtubers have given a radical turn to the application and it gives them different tools to generate content in addition to receiving payments for it. But now the firm wants to give an additional twist with the Super Thank you feature that will appear in some videos.