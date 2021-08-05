Federal Way man arrested for participating in Capitol riot

A Federal Way man was arrested by the FBI Wednesday for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

The suspect was arrested after two relatives recognized him in photos of the Capitol riot posted on Facebook by the suspects' mother, along with descriptions of events going on in the Capitol which her son allegedly relayed to her, according to court documents.

A man matching the suspect's description was also identified on CCTV footage taken from inside the Rotunda on Jan. 6, which corresponded with pictures the suspect allegedly sent his mother of his position within the Capitol.

The suspect faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct, alongside a charge of disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.