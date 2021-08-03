Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape May County, NJ

2021 Hometown Hero Awards Presented to Local Coast Guardsmen, Supporters

By Sponsored
Cape May County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape May Country Coast Guard Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the Hometown Heroes Awards for 2021. These awards recognize (1) people or organizations active in the Cape May County community that go above the call of duty to embrace the Coast Guard as part of the community and (2) United States Coast Guard members or family members whose actions help to connect the Cape May County community and the United States Coast Guard, exemplifying courage, kindness, and unselfish character which contribute significantly to the betterment of Cape May County.

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Government
Cape May County, NJ
Society
City
Bridgeton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#United States Coast Guard#Volunteers#Military Veterans#Animals#Local Coast Guardsmen#The Coast Guard Community#The C View Inn#Cape May Coastie#Uscg Auxiliary 82#Station Cape May#Auxiliary#First Step Clinic#The Coast Guard#Cold Beer#Cape May#Active Duty#Veterans Of The Community#Cpoa#Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy