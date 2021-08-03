2021 Hometown Hero Awards Presented to Local Coast Guardsmen, Supporters

The Cape May Country Coast Guard Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the Hometown Heroes Awards for 2021. These awards recognize (1) people or organizations active in the Cape May County community that go above the call of duty to embrace the Coast Guard as part of the community and (2) United States Coast Guard members or family members whose actions help to connect the Cape May County community and the United States Coast Guard, exemplifying courage, kindness, and unselfish character which contribute significantly to the betterment of Cape May County.