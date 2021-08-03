9133 Thorton Way, Hanover, VA 23116

STUNNING Craftsman style home with an open floor plan and tons of upgrades. As you arrive you will love the landscaping coming up to your masonry front porch with craftsman accents! On the first floor there are hand scrapped floors throughout the living areas! The open family room is incredible and comes with coffered ceilings and plantation shutters in the family room with 9ft throughout the rest of the first floor. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless appliances, massive island, tons of white cabinetry and counter top space, marble back-splash, EZ close drawers and doors, and remote blinds in the breakfast area. Also included on the first floor is a large dining room and a private office. As you enter from the garage you will love the drop zone for all of your items! Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaking tub, double vanity with powder area, stand up shower and a massive walk in closet. Primary bed two has its own private bath. There are 3 more large bedrooms upstairs as well! The laundry room is also located on the 2nd floor for your convenience. Don't forget about the over-sized 2 car garage and the HUGE fenced backyard with rear deck!