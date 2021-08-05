How 4 Top Chef Contestants Re-Created Restaurant Wars With Combined Cuisines

Nyesha Arrington connects to cooking in a way that few others in the universe do. It's not just her raw talent — talent which she refined in Michelin-starred restaurants, working with the likes of the legendary Joël Robuchon. It's not just her drive, either. Arrington's drive, of course, might be why you know her name. Maybe you've seen Arrington on "Top Chef," "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," or "Selena + Chef." If you haven't, you'll likely watch her in the upcoming "Next Level Chef," a new series in which she collaborates with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo. Or perhaps you've just started listening to Arrington and restaurateur, Philip Camino, on their new daily podcast, "Happy Mouth."