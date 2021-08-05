Cancel
Fresno County, CA

One killed after car crashes into auto dealership in Fresno County

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

A driver is dead after a bizarre crash in Fresno County Wednesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 53-year-old man was driving on Clovis Avenue near Dakota but for some reason, his Chevy Trailblazer veered to the right and hit a curb, causing him to lose control and even sheer off a fire hydrant.

The vehicle then careened into a parked Toyota Camry, which caused it to push two other vehicles at a car dealership.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He later died.

A 32-year-old man inside the Toyota that was hit was taken to the hospital with major injuries but he is expected to survive.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

