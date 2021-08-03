Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry Hosts Summer Art Project For Animal Companions

By Melissa Smith
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imsvL_0bI8pYLo00

It’s an art project not just for the dogs but also the cats, rabbits, and even horses! Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry located at Square Deal Country Store off Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City started out as a passion project and has grown into a major community connection.

Organizers of Hoop’s have created a summer art project with donations going toward the pantry. It’s a way to show love and appreciation to our four-legged companions and also support the pet food pantry.

You can check out Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry every Saturday at Square Deal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can pick up the summer art project kits inside the store.

For more details on how the art projects work and Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry check out the interviews posted above.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
Traverse City, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Pantry#Square Deal Country Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Glen Arbor, MIPosted by
9&10 News

An Art-full August For Glen Arbor Arts Center

Express your creative side with a trip to Glen Arbor Arts Center!. The month of August has so many exciting things happening at the Arts Center!. This weekend, August 6th and 7th, will be the 12th annual Plein Air Weekend Paint Out event. Painters from across the Midwest and Michigan will be painting in two outdoor painting competitions, and participating in two exhibitions of original work. The Paint Out exhibit and sale features work by 70 artists, and the public will be able to come out and watch the artists in action.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Downtown Traverse City Hosts Annual Street Sale

Shoppers flocked to downtown Traverse City on Friday for the city’s annual Street Sale. The event takes place every year on the first Friday of August. In 2020, the event was scheduled over a full week and held inside stores to avoid close contact with customers and employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.
GolfPosted by
9&10 News

Treetops Thursday: Grounds Maintenance & Booking a Tee Time

This week we are taking a look a their beautiful grounds and checking in at the latest course conditions. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to their director of maintenance about what sets their courses apart. Watch their conversation above. To book a tee time, click here.
FitnessPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Stress Urinary Incontinence

An estimated 15 million women in the U.S. deal with stress urinary incontinence – an accidental leak of urine after pressure on the bladder from movement, a cough or sneeze. A new procedure is being used in the U.S. that could help these women get the help they need. Andrea...

Comments / 0

Community Policy