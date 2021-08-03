Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry Hosts Summer Art Project For Animal Companions

It’s an art project not just for the dogs but also the cats, rabbits, and even horses! Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry located at Square Deal Country Store off Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City started out as a passion project and has grown into a major community connection.

Organizers of Hoop’s have created a summer art project with donations going toward the pantry. It’s a way to show love and appreciation to our four-legged companions and also support the pet food pantry.

You can check out Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry every Saturday at Square Deal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can pick up the summer art project kits inside the store.

For more details on how the art projects work and Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry check out the interviews posted above.