Lloyd James “Jim” Frechette Jr.

Frechette Jr., 68, of White Bear Lake passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 22, 2021. Jim was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, August 25, 1952. He worked at Schwing America where he dedicated 37 years of his life, retiring in 2016. Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and storyteller. As many know, he was the self-proclaimed “Crappie King,” and even had the tattoo to prove it. He took his role as the “Crappie King” very seriously, and you could always find him where the fish were biting. Jim was a father, a partner, a mentor, a friend, a counselor, a role model, and a confidant, the list goes on and on.