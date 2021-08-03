Everett (Ev) Charles Milton of White Bear Lake Minnesota passed away on Tuesday July 27th at the age of 83 after a long courageous battle with damage caused by several strokes. He was born on November 30, 1937 in Winona Minnesota where he grew up. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Virginia. Survived by wife Patricia; Children Scott (Rosemary), Terri (George), Kristi (Jim), and Jon (Emily); and brother John (Bev). Ev was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren. Ev spent his career as a Facility Planning and Environmental Engineer before retirement and was later involved with boy scout troop 434 and also served on several city planning committees. He loved camping, travel, and anything Disney. He had a generous spirit and loved to bestow many surprise gifts upon his children, grandchildren, and nephews.