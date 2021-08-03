Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Bear Lake, MN

Everett (Ev) Charles Milton

presspubs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverett (Ev) Charles Milton of White Bear Lake Minnesota passed away on Tuesday July 27th at the age of 83 after a long courageous battle with damage caused by several strokes. He was born on November 30, 1937 in Winona Minnesota where he grew up. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Virginia. Survived by wife Patricia; Children Scott (Rosemary), Terri (George), Kristi (Jim), and Jon (Emily); and brother John (Bev). Ev was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren. Ev spent his career as a Facility Planning and Environmental Engineer before retirement and was later involved with boy scout troop 434 and also served on several city planning committees. He loved camping, travel, and anything Disney. He had a generous spirit and loved to bestow many surprise gifts upon his children, grandchildren, and nephews.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Virginia State
White Bear Lake, MN
Obituaries
City
Virginia, MN
City
White Bear Lake, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#White Bear Lake Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy