Edmund N. Grono
Passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2021. Edmund was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and honorably served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during WWII. Edmund was a life-long Christian who was steadfast in his faith and moral principles. Edmund will be deeply missed by family and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Elaine; son-in-law, Marvin Hossalla. Survived by children, David H. (Carole Jean) Grono, Margaret Ann Hossalla, Susan Elaine (Kevin) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Grono; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A Celebration of Edmund's Life will be 11 a.m. Fri. Aug. 6th with visitation one hour prior at Messiah Lutheran Church, 807 Hwy 97 SE, Forest Lake. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. Memorials preferred to Messiah Lutheran Church.
