Mark S. Parenteau
Parenteau, Mark S, 69, rode his Harley into heaven on July 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Pat and Auti; and niece, Bonnie. He is survived by daughters, Gretchen (Wayne), Bridgette, and Anna; siblings, Kathleen, Charles, Kim, Jill, Jack, and Kevin; nieces and nephews, and other extended family. Interment was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Mark will be greatly missed and remembered by his family. Mueller Memorial – White Bear Lake, 651-429-4944- www.muellermemorial.com.www.presspubs.com
