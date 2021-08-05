Diversity Celebration This Saturday Will Give Away Free Books For Children of Different Ages, Ethnicities, and Backgrounds
KENNEWICK, WA – Come and get your free books this Saturday, August 7th at Columbia Park 12-8pm. The event is called the Celebration of Diversity Community and Culture organized by the Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council. Non-profit organization Luchadores Por Cambio partnered with the Mid-Columbia Libraries are hosting the book giveaway for the purpose of incorporating books of diverse cultures for children’s reading collection.www.fox41yakima.com
