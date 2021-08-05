Cancel
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Track cycling as USA reach men’s basketball final and Dina Asher-Smith returns

By Graeme Massie,Nathan Place,Shweta Sharma and Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Day 13 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Team GB ’s women breaking a national record in the 4x100m relay heats, and champion kayaker Liam Heath winning bronze in the men’s K1 200.

Team USA’s favourite Grant Holloway, who had been undefeated for 24 races in a row, lost in dramatic fashion to Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment, who snatched the men’s 110m hurdles gold . And there was also American disappointment on the track after the men’s sprint relay heats, with the USA 4x100m team failing to progress to the finals but Dina Asher-Smith returned to help Great Britain’s women qualify with a new national record.

India claimed a nail-biting 5-4 victory against Germany in the men’s hockey third-place playoff, the bronze being the team’s first medal in 41 years since 1980. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball competition is down to the semi-final stage, where the USA beat Australia to reach the gold-medal match.

Earlier today Australian skateboarder Kieran Woolley crashed into a cameraman and failed to make it to the podium but teammate Keegan Palmer made history by winning gold in the inaugural men’s Olympic skateboard competition to continue the country’s glittering Games.

