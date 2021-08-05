Thursday begins hazy, Friday begins with showers

Western Oregon was well into the 90s Wednesday, McMinnville hit 98, Portland 96°.

But cooler weather is on the way beginning Thursday, and especially for Friday and the weekend.

A weak weather system traverses southern Oregon Thursday. It’ll spark showers and thunderstorms there, with a few showers possibly making it to northern Oregon. Otherwise expect a hazy start to the day, a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s.

Late Thursday night, a northern system moves across southern BC and brings the Portland area it’s best chance for rain since mid-June.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-70s, and there will be showers.

Saturday will be partly sunny and dry. A few showers pop up Sunday morning, otherwise the day will also be partly sunny. Weekend highs will be in the mid-70s.

It’s looking like hot weather will return around the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday.

Stay cool and take good care of each other.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

