Sumitomo Mitsui set to take breather from M&A as capital pressure, risk build up

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.57.