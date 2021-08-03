Cancel
Record Wildfire on Hawaiʻi Island Stable, Not Yet Contained

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters have gotten more control over a wildfire on Hawaiʻi Island that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes. The wildfire prompted evacuation orders over the weekend for residents living in Waikoloa Village, Puʻu Kapu Hawaiian Homestead and Waikiʻi Ranch. All orders were lifted Sunday evening, but officials warned they could be reinstated at any time and that people should be ready to go.

