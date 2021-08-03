Cancel
What exactly is the steeplechase?

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan — If you’re not impressed by the concept of just running around a track really fast a few times, then the steeplechase might be the event for you. University of Colorado Buffalos track standout Emma Coburn is attempting to earn a second Olympic medal in the 3,000 meter version of the event (she won bronze in the 2016 Rio games), and fellow Buff Valerie Constien is also making a bid for the podium during the finals on Wednesday morning (it's at 5 a.m. if you would like to watch).

