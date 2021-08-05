Dobbs: Delta Variant Spike Endangering Medical Capacity in Mississippi
Mississippi’s health-care system is under increased strain as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to add increased hospitalizations and intensive-care unit patients every week. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the largest single day of cases this morning since early January with 2,821 new cases and seven deaths. Long-term care facility outbreaks are also continuing to grow, with the latest report of 134 individual outbreaks.www.jacksonfreepress.com
