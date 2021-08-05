Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Dobbs: Delta Variant Spike Endangering Medical Capacity in Mississippi

By By Julian Mills
Jackson Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi’s health-care system is under increased strain as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to add increased hospitalizations and intensive-care unit patients every week. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the largest single day of cases this morning since early January with 2,821 new cases and seven deaths. Long-term care facility outbreaks are also continuing to grow, with the latest report of 134 individual outbreaks.

www.jacksonfreepress.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Delta#State Health#Msdh#Icu#Covid#Mfp Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 6

Community Policy