18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at party in Reedley
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at a party in Reedley last week. Reedley police say James Lopez was taken into custody by detectives on July 30. Lopez is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Josue Cardenas in the early morning hours of July 26. Police said there was a party at a home on Springfield Avenue near Justine Avenue in Reedley, and at least 20 people were there at the time of the shooting. RELATED: 18-year-old Parlier man shot and killed at party in Reedley A 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He was expected to recover. Last Friday, Reedley police detectives and members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team served a search warrant in Parlier and Lopez was later arrested. A motive for the shooting has not been released. Lopez was booked in the Fresno County Jail for murder. Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Comments / 2