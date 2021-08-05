Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reedley, CA

18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at party in Reedley

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlbre_0bI299Db00

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting at a party in Reedley last week.

Reedley police say James Lopez was taken into custody by detectives on July 30.

Lopez is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Josue Cardenas in the early morning hours of July 26.

Police said there was a party at a home on Springfield Avenue near Justine Avenue in Reedley, and at least 20 people were there at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: 18-year-old Parlier man shot and killed at party in Reedley

A 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He was expected to recover.

Last Friday, Reedley police detectives and members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team served a search warrant in Parlier and Lopez was later arrested.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Lopez was booked in the Fresno County Jail for murder.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Comments / 2

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reedley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Parlier, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
City
Reedley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy