Practice Points: Gearing Up For Pittsburgh

BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has been on his best behavior since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. That changed Thursday morning when the receiver was kicked out of a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans for throwing some punches. Brown was involved in two altercations during Thursday’s practice session, and he threw a punch in both of them. First, he went up to cornerback Kristian Fulton and exchanged words with him after a rep. Brown apparently felt that he was getting held, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN’s NFL Nation, and the two went helmet-to-helmet as they jawed with...