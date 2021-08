The music in the Legend of Zelda series is iconic, to say the least. Recently though, I heard a version of one of the more recent themes in the franchise that really wowed me and got me thinking. The piece I’m referring to was a chiptune rendition of the song that played in the E3 teaser for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. It got me thinking about what other songs really sounded great in either their original form or as a remake — the chiptune retro style. So, that’s the debate question today. What is your favorite chiptune version of a Zelda song?