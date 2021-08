Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), the sensitive 17-year-old vampire at the center of “The Twilight Saga,” is famously immortal. The franchise itself has some serious staying power, as well, it seems! Last month, the five films that make up the fantasy series hit Netflix and, in mere days, had each secured a spot on the streamer’s coveted top 10 most-watched list. Weeks later, four of the five are still trending on the platform! Regardless of their “Team Jacob” or “Team Edward” leanings, devotees are tuning in to watch in droves!