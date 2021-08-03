Peek into the New Waterloo Park & Learn About the Grand Opening

Austin’s parks and green spaces are currently having a big moment! We are thrilled to see so many major park improvements, additions of awesome play structures, community meeting places and zen gardens coming to life this year. Austin’s latest park unveiling takes place on August 14 featuring an amazing transformation of Waterloo Park, a makeover that has been in the works for the past 10 years! Some longtime Austinites might remember Waterloo Park as home to a variety of festivals such as Fun Fun Fun Fest, but under the planning of nonprofit organization Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, this new Waterloo Park features 11 acres of revitalized space along with the Moody Amphitheater which will host an amazing lineup of performances to come.