Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Peek into the New Waterloo Park & Learn About the Grand Opening

do512family.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin’s parks and green spaces are currently having a big moment! We are thrilled to see so many major park improvements, additions of awesome play structures, community meeting places and zen gardens coming to life this year. Austin’s latest park unveiling takes place on August 14 featuring an amazing transformation of Waterloo Park, a makeover that has been in the works for the past 10 years! Some longtime Austinites might remember Waterloo Park as home to a variety of festivals such as Fun Fun Fun Fest, but under the planning of nonprofit organization Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, this new Waterloo Park features 11 acres of revitalized space along with the Moody Amphitheater which will host an amazing lineup of performances to come.

do512family.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Dance#The Arts#Lawns#Live Nation#Ribbon Cutting#Austin Rowing Club#Frida Friday Atx#Stubb#Austin Flyrite Chicken#Burro Cheese Kitchen#Taco Baby#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy