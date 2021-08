It’s fascinating to delve into the ways we archive our lives through music. I can’t always remember the year something happened, but I can remember the song that was playing. For example, whenever I hear Roam by the B-52s, I’m a kid at art camp again, tempera paint splattered across the shorts I cut from last year’s jeans, singing and laughing with my friend, Kate, until my ribs ache. That joy and those chords are twisted together in my mind, and I’m thankful for the easy pathway to a cherished memory.