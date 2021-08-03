Man arrested on Aggravated Kidnapping charge
On Tuesday, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office helped a young woman who was taken from her South Carolina home. Deputies were dispatched to 406 McGaha Chapel Road in reference to a woman being held against her will within a residence. While en route to the scene dispatch advised that the female had made her way out of the home and was walking along the road. Sheriff Armando Fontes was the first on scene and made contact with the female.www.newportplaintalk.com
