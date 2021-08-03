Cancel
Cocke County, TN

Man arrested on Aggravated Kidnapping charge

Newport Plain Talk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office helped a young woman who was taken from her South Carolina home. Deputies were dispatched to 406 McGaha Chapel Road in reference to a woman being held against her will within a residence. While en route to the scene dispatch advised that the female had made her way out of the home and was walking along the road. Sheriff Armando Fontes was the first on scene and made contact with the female.

www.newportplaintalk.com

