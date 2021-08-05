TechTarget (TTGT) Acquires Xtelligent Healthcare Media
Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced the acquisition of Xtelligent Healthcare Media LLC, a leading online marketing services, media and data company that focuses on the intersection of healthcare and technology. It operates a portfolio of ten websites with independent editorial coverage and vendor content assets related to areas such as telehealth, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management, healthcare IT security and infrastructure, and other areas of healthcare purchase decisions.
