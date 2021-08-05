TechTarget (TTGT) Acquires Xtelligent Healthcare Media

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) "“ Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent"), and WindRose Health Investors ("WindRose") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Evolent to acquire WindRose's portfolio company Vital Decisions for $85 million, with an additional earn out of up to $45 million. Vital Decisions will report into Evolent's specialty management offering, New Century Health, and will be consolidated into Evolent's Clinical Solutions segment.