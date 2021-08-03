Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

B4 and SS20 water landing

NASASpaceFlight.com
 5 days ago

Are they planning to recover them? I realize that doing so would be quite the task, but if they make it that far, seems the examination process would be worth the effort?. I think that they will at least go out and sink them so that they aren't left floating around. It seems like they would be far to heavy to tow to shore, and the saltwater would make nearly everything unrecoverable (I think). This is just what I think, and I have no actual source of these guesses.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

SpaceX
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Starship is Stacked on the Super Heavy Booster. The Tallest Rocket Ever Built

Once again, things are gearing up at SpaceX’s South Texas Launch Facility, located just outside the village of Boca Chica, Texas. In recent weeks, the aerospace community has been abuzz about the rollout and Static Fire test of the Super Heavy Booster 3 (B3) prototype. This was the first time a booster was tested, which will be responsible for launching the Starship to space in the near future. Since then, things have only ramped up some more.
parabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission from New Zealand

LONG BEACH, Calif., August 6, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab’s first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA’s Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Launch, Land, and Relaunch Party Thread

Boeing announces OFT-2 serious delays the very day Musk stacks Starship on top of BFR for the first time ever. As far as "public image" go, it is hard to do worse. Poor CTS-100 is now so late compared to Dragon 2, it has now that other SpaceX manned ship coming on its heels: Starship.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Debris-tracking Lasers Could Help To Clear Up Space Junk

A ground-based laser tracking system that could help to stem the accumulation of space debris is being developed in the UK. Devised by start-up company Lumi Space with the support of ESA and the UK Space Agency, the technology has been demonstrated in lab tests to have the potential to pinpoint small objects in orbit with centimetre-level precision.
Cedar Park, TXparabolicarc.com

Firefly to Become the Premier Supplier of Rocket Engines and Spaceflight Components for the Emerging New Space Industry

CEDAR PARK, Texas, August 6, 2021 (Firefly Aerospace PR) – Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a leading provider of economical and dependable launch vehicles, spacecraft, and in-space services, today announced the launch of a new line of business dedicated to supplying rocket engines and other spaceflight components to the emerging New Space industry.
EnvironmentNature.com

Water, water not everywhere

The first half of 2021 has seen drought on most continents. Regions receiving the most coverage are the western US and Canada, but regional drought has cropped up in other places (see map of surface soil moisture in June 2021, with lower values in darker red). Further south, Mexico and...
Aerospace & Defenseonemileatatime.com

Cockpit Video: Worst Boeing 737 Landing Ever?!

As noted by The Aviation Herald, cockpit video footage has emerged of a July 12, 2021, flight from Kolkata, India (CCU), to Paro, Bhutan (PBH). The flight was operated by Tri-MG Intra Asia Airlines, with a Boeing 737-300 that had the registration code PK-YGW. The 23-year-old plane was in a cargo configuration, and allegedly carrying vaccines to Bhutan.
Aerospace & Defensedesignboom.com

ICON 3D prints simulated mars habitat designed by bjarke ingels group for NASA

ICON announces its awarded subcontract to deliver a 3D-printed habitat, known as mars dune alpha, at NASA’s johnson space center. the team will support the NASA space technology mission directorate (STMD) as part of NASA’s ‘the crew health and performance exploration analog’ (CHAPEA). ICON’s next-gen ‘vulcan’ construction system will fabricate a 1,700 square-foot structure designed by bjarke ingels group (BIG). the work will simulate a realistic mars habitat to support long-duration, exploration-class space missions.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

US Air Force Invests In Hermeus' Hypersonic Aircraft Development

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Interesting Engineering:. The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to be accomplished over the next three years. These include the building of three prototypes of the company's Quarterhorse aircraft and the testing of its full-scale reusable hypersonic propulsion system. If all goes to plan, the Quarterhorse passenger aircraft will be capable of flying at a staggering Mach 5 speeds, starting at 3836 mph (6174 km/h). By comparison, NASA's new supersonic jet, the X-59, will fly at Mach 1.5 and reach top speeds of 990 mph.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Japan Unveiled a Single-Seating Personal eVTOL

A new way to take to the sky is about to hit the market. A company in Japan won a one hundred-grand "disruptor award" during the GoFly personal flight contest in 2020, and, after months of waiting, it's unveiled its first commercial vehicle at OshKosh: a single-seating 33-rotor Mk5 personal eVTOL, according to an initial report from New Atlas.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Rocket Tanks Made of Lightweight Carbon Fiber Proven Possible

Future rockets could fly with tanks made of lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic thanks to ground-breaking research carried out within ESA’s Future Launchers Preparatory Program. Building on earlier studies, MT Aerospace in Germany has demonstrated a novel design of a small-scale tank made of a unique carbon fiber reinforced plastic...

