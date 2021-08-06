Low humidity for now; Summer heat returns weekend

Today: Partly Cloudy. Low Shower Chance. High 84.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low 65.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Isolated P.M. Storm. High 87.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain and Storms Likely. High 83.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 88.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 90.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Surface high pressure will build from the Ohio Valley eastward to Northern Virginia by Friday. This will keep a fairly pleasant, warm, and dry weather pattern over the North Carolina Piedmont through Friday. Highs today will be in the mid 80’s, with upper 80’s by Friday. Under a partly cloudy sky, overnight lows will be in the mid 60’s.

A stalled front over the North Carolina Coast will build back west as a warm front on Saturday. This will increase moisture and bring a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms mainly Saturday afternoon into the evening. The showers could briefly interrupt outdoor plans Saturday afternoon. However, Saturday should not be a washout. Highs will be in the lower 80’s. For Sunday into next week. High pressure will strengthen at the surface and in the upper atmosphere. This will limit storm development to 20% for Sunday through Wednesday. It will be hotter during this period with highs around 90 each day.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

