Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia blocks access to 2 news sites critical of the Kremlin

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bHuibmo00

Russian authorities have blocked two online news outlets critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in the recent government crackdown on critical and independent media ahead of Russia's September parliamentary election s.

Oktrytye Media and MBKh Media, which are backed by leading Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said Wednesday night their websites had become unavailable for users of most Russian internet providers. Khodorkovsky is a Russian tycoon who moved to London after spending a decade in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Both outlets said they had not received any notifications from authorities explaining why they were blocked.

According to Russia’s state registry of blocked websites, access to both news outletswas restricted upon orders of the Prosecutor General’s Office. The registry referred to a law allowing the blocking of websites that incite mass unrest, extremist activities or participation in unauthorized rallies.

Independent media and journalists in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of the Sept. 19 vote, which is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the 2024 presidential election.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

In recent months, the government has designated a number of independent media outlets and journalists as “foreign agents” — a label that implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that could discredit the recipients — and raided the homes of several prominent reporters.

The publisher of one outlet that released investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Putin was outlawed as an “undesirable” organization, membership in which is a criminal offense.

Comments / 3

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Online News#Russian#S Oktrytye Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Why Russia is sending naval aviators to Crimea

Russia is sending naval aviators to the Crimean peninsula. Traveling 1,650 miles from their Murmansk-area home bases in the bitterly cold Russian far north, the aircrews will train on newly developed aircraft carrier simulation facilities. Belonging to the 279th Separate Shipborne Fighter Aviation Regiment, these fighter-bomber jets will soon be...
Economyatlantanews.net

Putin calls Austria one of Russia's crucial partners in Europe

Austria is one of Russia's most important European partners, President Vladimir Putin has said. "Austrian companies have been successfully working in the Russian market for a long time," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Cemix dry-mix plant in Russia's most populous republic of Bashkortostan. Cemix is affiliated with...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Putin's flying nuclear command center presents a Doomsday scenario indeed

Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s Doomsday aircraft — the two modernized Ilyushin 96-400M’s that Russia is developing as part of а special project codenamed “Zveno-3C” (Component-3C) — are not museum mockup displays or some props for a Dr. Strangelovian thriller. The specially outfitted planes will serve as Putin’s flying command and control center, from which the Russian spymaster can direct his forces into combat in the event of a nuclear war. The recent development is yet another step in Putin’s preparation for a “shooting” conflict with the United States, which Moscow believes is unavoidable.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Navalny: Putin’s Nemesis, Russia’s Future? review – slick, slippery and brave

An engaging academic study of Alexei Navalny paints a vivid picture of a Russian politician who is a necessarily courageous product of the internet age. In January, Alexei Navalny boarded a flight to Moscow. Russia’s most famous dissident had spent five months in Germany recovering from the effects of novichok poisoning. Surrounded by journalists who travelled with him, he was under no illusions as to what would happen once he swapped Berlin for home.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Wildfires endanger villages, fuel site, in Russia's Siberia

Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. In northeastern Siberia, 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia, officials said, making it the worst affected region of Russia. A fire engulfed dozens of...
PoliticsNWI.com

Russian court hands Navalny's brother suspended sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court gave the brother of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence Friday on charges of calling for street protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court found Oleg Navalny guilty of incitement to breach sanitary rules and gave him a one-year...
Industrykitco.com

Russia to raise tax on metals producers in 2022 - Putin

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia will raise a mineral extraction tax (MET) on metals producers in 2022. The idea to withdraw excess profits from mining firms was introduced by Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov last month but he said the government had not yet made any decision at that point.
Foreign Policyb975.com

Russia says U.S. asked 24 of its diplomats to leave by Sept. 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States said Washington had asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3 after their visas expired. Anatoly Antonov did not say whether the U.S. request was prompted by any particular dispute, and there was no immediate comment from Washington.
Foreign Policyhngn.com

Russia Claims US Urges 24 Diplomats to Leave by September, Accuses Threat to Shoot Down Putin's Jet As Tensions Heighten

Washington has asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the US by September 3 when their visas expire, claims Russia's ambassador to the US as two countries escalate tensions. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, spoke against what he dubbed as expulsions of Moscow's diplomats in an interview, adding that the US has grown persistent and inventive in this business by limiting Russians to three-year visas. Antonov did not specify if the US move was in response to a specific disagreement. He said that nearly all of them would be leaving without replacements due to Washington's sudden tightening of visa issuance processes.
EuropeBirmingham Star

The Week In Russia: A Poisonous August

For a year now, since a deeply disputed August 2020 election in Belarus and a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning in Russia less than two weeks later, crackdowns on government opponents, civil society, and independent media outlets have been broadening in both Russia and Belarus. Here are some of the key developments...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
IBTimes

US, Russia Clash Over Embassy Staffing Despite Talks

The United States and Russia clashed Monday over the staffing allowed at their respective embassies despite the latest talks aimed at bringing more stability to a turbulent relationship. In an interview, the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, deplored what he called "expulsions" of Moscow's diplomats, saying the United States...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russian Opposition Activist to Run for Parliament From Jail

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov has registered as a candidate for next month's parliamentary election, his team said on Thursday, even though multiple other Kremlin critics have been disqualified. The former head of Open Russia, a now defunct group linked to exiled former oil tycoon Mikhail...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Navalny's allies say Russia not able to track new form of donations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny introduced on Thursday a new way to accept online donations from Russia, using U.S. payments processor Stripe, so that authorities could not track and punish their supporters. The announcement came via multiple social media accounts of Navalny’s team, which is...
ElectionsU.S. Department of State

Russia’s Restrictions Prevent OSCE Observation of Duma Elections

The United States regrets that restrictions imposed by Russian authorities will prevent the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly from independently observing the Duma elections in September. We respect ODIHR’s professional determination that “the decision by the Russian authorities to introduce limitations to the election observation made credible independent observation impossible.” We fully support ODIHR and the Parliamentary Assembly in their principled position that they cannot effectively observe the elections under such restrictive circumstances.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Russian naval-nuclear modernization heads West

Russia's naval parade last week was all about sending a message to the West. It occurred a few weeks after a British warship entered within 12 miles of the Crimean coast (Crimea being occupied by Russia since 2014). Vladimir Putin cited this operation as a "provocation." So, during the parade spectacle, Putin made sure to tout Russia’s weapons modernization program. He unveiled a new Borei-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine. Six associated strike weapons are in development.
LawVoice of America

Russian Defamation Trial Threatens British Press Freedom: Activists

LONDON - Activists say freedom of the press is at risk following a pair of lawsuits brought by Russian oligarchs against a British journalist and her publisher. Roman Abramovich, owner of Britain’s Chelsea Football Club, and Russia’s state-owned energy giant Rosneft, have both filed defamation lawsuits against journalist Catherine Belton and her publisher HarperCollins UK. The suits are being heard jointly in London’s High Court.

Comments / 3

Community Policy