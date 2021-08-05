Evolent Health (EVH) to Acquire Vital Decisions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Le Pragma, LLC. Comprised of a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products, Le Pragma has a strategic vision of becoming the CBD line of the future. With cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science, Le Pragma delivers optimal wellness throughout its quality product line. Additionally, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing clear, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD, or cannabidiol. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations and real scientific background profiles on the products released.