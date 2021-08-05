Evolent Health (EVH) to Acquire Vital Decisions

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Merfish United, a leading master distributor of tubular building products in the United States, from One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Headquartered in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Merfish United serves 47 U.S. states through its twelve strategically located distribution centers. Merfish United's broad product offering includes full lines of steel pipe, copper tubing, plastic pipe, electrical conduit and related products for the commercial, residential, municipal and industrial building markets. The Company's strong customer relationships, which are structured through national accounts, buying groups and independent wholesale distribution customers, support the plumbing and heating; pipe, valve and fittings (PVF); heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); waterworks; fire protection; pool supply; lumber yard; fence; steel service center and electrical supply markets. A proprietary fleet of approximately 65 trucks provides Merfish United with competitive advantages, including timely deliveries to meet its customers' needs. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Merfish United's net sales were approximately $500 million.
