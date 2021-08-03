Finishing touches going up on new Marshall Pet Adoption Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is just about to begin finding homes for pets, with a grand opening on Monday. The new shelter has been several years in the making. It has been financed by the city of Marshall, Harrison County, and private donations. City officials say the present shelter is one of the oldest in the state. The new building’s cost is about 1.6 million dollars. City Manager Mark Rohr says they will work hard to keep it a low kill facility.