There are endless ways for you to save throughout the run of the 2021 State Fair of Texas, with a wide variety of discounts. One of the best ways to save is by purchasing a State Fair of Texas Season Pass. Seeing and experiencing everything at the State Fair in one day is nearly impossible – but we have the perfect solution. 2021 Season Passes are now available to purchase online at BigTex.com for only $50, which includes 24-day admission as well as a variety of special VIP benefits. A season pass is just one of many ways to save big this year – fairgoers can get the best value for their ticket by attending the State Fair of Texas on a weekday for only $15. Not to mention, we offer several different ways to receive our best discount opportunity of just $5 admission! It’s also time to dig up those old food and ride coupons from Fairs past. With efforts to be more sustainable for the 2021 Fair, the previous 50-cent coupon increment will now change to $1 increment, allowing us to reduce coupon paper printing waste by 50 percent. All old coupons will be honored at the new $1 value.