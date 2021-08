Thoughts and opinions of the new preview for League of Legends patch 11.16. The patch 11.16 preview has just been released by Riot Jag, as usual, we’re given a glimpse of the buffs, nerfs, and system changes set to come when the update goes live in a few days. Just a quick look at the nerfs section is going to let you know that the meta is going to be taking a really big hit. Here are our thoughts on the possible changes set to come in patch 11.16.